Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

