Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.