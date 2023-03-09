Robert Paul Bennett Sells 230,433 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $634,685.48.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

