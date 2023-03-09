Robert Paul Bennett Sells 230,433 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $634,685.48.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00.

EngageSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. EngageSmart’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.