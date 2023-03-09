Robert Paul Bennett Sells 230,433 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $634,685.48.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00.
EngageSmart Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.76 and a beta of 0.52. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.