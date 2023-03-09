Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $20,977,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RBLX stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

