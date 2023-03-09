Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

