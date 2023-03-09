Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $123.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.
Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.6 %
ADUS stock opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
