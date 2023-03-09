Royal Bank of Canada Boosts International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Price Target to $11.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $8.30 on Monday. International General Insurance has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $8.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.17.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 20.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

