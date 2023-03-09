Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 769.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,724.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

