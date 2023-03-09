Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.8 %
LGEN stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 769.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.13 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
