Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 3,879.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAND. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

NYSE SAND opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.