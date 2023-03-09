Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

