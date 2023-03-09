SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $115.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $105,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

