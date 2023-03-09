SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

