Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
Seres Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.