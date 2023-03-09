Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

