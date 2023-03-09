Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,327 shares of company stock worth $12,258,171 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 289,990 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

