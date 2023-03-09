Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMMNY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

