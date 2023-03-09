Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $139.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $328.88.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

