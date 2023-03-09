Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $131.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.75.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.