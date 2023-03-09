SolarWinds’ (SWI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
SolarWinds Stock Up 3.1 %
SWI opened at $9.32 on Monday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.