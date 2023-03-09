SolarWinds’ (SWI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SWI opened at $9.32 on Monday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,256,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 326,654 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SolarWinds by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,210,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

