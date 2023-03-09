Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

SPB stock opened at $63.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $93.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

