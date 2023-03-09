Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $35,820.36 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88.

NYSE SPIR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spire Global by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

