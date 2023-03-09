Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $35,820.36 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88.
Spire Global Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE SPIR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire Global (SPIR)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.