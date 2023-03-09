Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Insider Justin Ash Buys 11,062 Shares

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) insider Justin Ash purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000.12 ($30,062.67).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

SPI stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23. The firm has a market cap of £909.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.34.

Spire Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

