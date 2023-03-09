Spirent Communications plc (SPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SPT stock opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,425.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,162 shares of company stock worth $2,797,494. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

