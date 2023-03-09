Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NYSE SHAP opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

