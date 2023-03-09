Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.
Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
