Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 14,859 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,086,642.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.