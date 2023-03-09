Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.