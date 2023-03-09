STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $180.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.