Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Couchbase by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $1,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.