Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software Price Performance
GWRE stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.