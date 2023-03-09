Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

