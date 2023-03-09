StockNews.com Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Buy

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Centene Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNC opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

