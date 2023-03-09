StockNews.com Downgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Buy

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $489.31 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.83.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.