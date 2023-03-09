StockNews.com Lowers Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Up 0.0 %

NNI stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 49.19 and a quick ratio of 49.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nelnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,044,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nelnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.