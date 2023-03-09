StockNews.com Lowers Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Pure Cycle Price Performance
PCYO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Cycle (PCYO)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.