StockNews.com Lowers Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

PCYO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

