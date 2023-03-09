StockNews.com Upgrades comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.14. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at comScore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,524.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in comScore by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of comScore by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 360,455 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.