Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.12% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

