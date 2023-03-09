STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STV Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 288.14 ($3.46) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.02. The company has a market capitalization of £134.62 million, a P/E ratio of 654.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.23).

Get STV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About STV Group

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar bought 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($11,691.75). 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.