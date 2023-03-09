Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

