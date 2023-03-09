Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $25,397.35 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

