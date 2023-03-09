TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
TCRR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
