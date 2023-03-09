TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 194,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TELUS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,963,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,903,000 after buying an additional 491,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

