TerraCom Limited (TER) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

TerraCom Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Get TerraCom alerts:

Insider Activity at TerraCom

In other TerraCom news, insider Danny McCarthy 733,740 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. 23.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TerraCom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of coal in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company also holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers; the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TerraCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.