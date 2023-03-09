The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 6,910.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160,932 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.78% of Beauty Health worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $107,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

