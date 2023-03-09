The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $432.00

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 428 ($5.15), with a volume of 677483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.17).

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.05. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,938.64.

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.18%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

