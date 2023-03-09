The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,918,822. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

