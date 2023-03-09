The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $22.50

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.