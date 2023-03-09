The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

LON PEBB opened at GBX 108.25 ($1.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £181.26 million, a PE ratio of 2,180.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.56). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.95.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

