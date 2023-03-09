Thomas W. Arnst Sells 825 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after acquiring an additional 796,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

