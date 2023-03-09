THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.50 EPS.

NYSE THO opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,237,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $46,644,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

