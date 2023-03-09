THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.58, but opened at $87.74. THOR Industries shares last traded at $86.78, with a volume of 465,631 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.