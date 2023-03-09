Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$45.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Insiders have purchased 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

