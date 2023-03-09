trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in trivago by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

