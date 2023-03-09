Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,275 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

